Trucker Slams Union Pacific's Bid To Delay Ill. Biometric Suit

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A truck driver has urged an Illinois federal judge not to pause his biometric privacy claims against Union Pacific while appellate courts weigh in on three pending cases, arguing a stay would lengthen already significant discovery delays in his suit. David Fluery, who drives for a logistics company, argued Friday that U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso shouldn't stay his lawsuit under Biometric Information Privacy Act because Union Pacific Railroad Co. has already caused significant delays that have prevented him from being able to gather evidence in his case, which the railroad brought to federal court last January. Union Pacific argued last...

