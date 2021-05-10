Dispute Over Expert Won't Upend $1.6M Car Crash Verdict

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court won't disturb a $1.6 million verdict in a suit over a car collision, as it did not find fault in the trial court's admission of expert testimony indicating that the plaintiff was speeding when the crash occurred. In an opinion filed Friday, the three-judge panel rejected Robert Spinner's numerous objections to the expert's opinion, retaining the jury's finding that he was 45% at fault in the accident and defendant Joshua Felser was 55% at fault. The appeals court noted that while there is room to challenge automotive engineer Raymond Merala's assumptions, as well as his conclusions, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS