Biden's Conservation Goals Leave Much To The Imagination

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has set an ambitious goal to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030 but hasn't yet released policy details that environmental attorneys say they need to counsel clients on whether the effort could help or hinder future projects. Last week, the administration unveiled its "America the Beautiful" initiative, which calls for an effort to support conservation and restoration of public, private and tribal lands and waters in the country. The government released a report that gave some details about the plan but left open big questions, such as exactly what types of areas can be considered...

