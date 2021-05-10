FBI Outs Ransomware Cartel Behind Colonial Pipeline Hack

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The FBI on Monday pinned a ransomware attack that closed one of the country's largest pipelines on a criminal hacking group that has operated in Russia, while White House officials mulled how to boost cybersecurity at privately held critical infrastructure companies. In a rare public attribution of an ongoing attack, federal officials blamed a cybercriminal group that calls itself DarkSide for infiltrating networks over the weekend at Colonial Pipeline Co., which ferries nearly half of the East Coast's supply of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel from Texas to northern New Jersey. The attack caused Colonial to temporarily halt all pipeline operations...

