California Feds Decry Avenatti's Bid For Trial Delay

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- California federal prosecutors on Monday criticized celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti's request to delay his trial stemming from allegations including the embezzlement of client funds, calling it a bad faith attempt at delaying justice in one of the multiple criminal cases the avowed Donald Trump foe faces. Avenatti is currently scheduled to stand trial in July, the opening salvo of a bifurcated process in which he will first face fraud charges stemming from his alleged siphoning of client funds, with another trial to follow over charges of bank fraud, tax fraud, as well as other allegations relating to his various business operations....

