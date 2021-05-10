Blue Apron Investor Deal Lands Plaintiff Attys $3.3M

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge gave final approval on Monday to a $13.25 million settlement between subscription cooking service Blue Apron and a class of investors, landing class counsel a $3.3 million payday. The nearly 4-year-old lawsuit accused Blue Apron of making misleading statements regarding its business strategies and earnings potential, which caused the company's share price to drop in the wake of its initial public offering. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis also certified the class for settlement purposes and awarded $40,000 to the lead plaintiffs. The judge further acknowledged that lead counsel for the class, Pomerantz LLP and the Rosen...

