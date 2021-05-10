Norwegian Must Fork Over Lobbying Docs In Cuban Dock Row

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge on Monday ordered Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to produce its correspondences with the Cuban government and documents pertaining to its lobbying and political strategy, largely siding with a Cuban dock company in a stolen property trafficking suit. Havana Docks Corp. has been duking it out with a number of cruise lines, looking to recover monetary compensation for a dock it owned until the Fidel Castro government seized it. Havana Docks cited violations of the Helms-Burton Act, which prohibits supporting businesses on confiscated Cuban property formerly owned by U.S. citizens. Havana Docks has argued that Norwegian...

