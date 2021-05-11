Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drivers Win Final OK On $1.3B Hyundai, Kia Engine Flaw Deal

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has signed off on an approximately $1.3 billion deal that includes full reimbursements for repairs and extended warranties to settle consolidated class claims that Hyundai and Kia sold vehicles with failure-prone engines that could sometimes catch fire.

U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton of the Central District of California on Monday granted the parties' request for final approval of a nationwide settlement valued at $1.3 billion that reimburses consumers for out-of-pocket repairs, offers software updates, provides goodwill payments and extends warranties for affected-class vehicles, among other things.

The settlement was initially estimated to be worth at least...

