Drivers Win Final OK On $1.3B Hyundai, Kia Engine Flaw Deal

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has signed off on an approximately $1.3 billion deal that includes full reimbursements for repairs and extended warranties to settle consolidated class claims that Hyundai and Kia sold vehicles with failure-prone engines that could sometimes catch fire. U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton of the Central District of California on Monday granted the parties' request for final approval of a nationwide settlement valued at $1.3 billion that reimburses consumers for out-of-pocket repairs, offers software updates, provides goodwill payments and extends warranties for affected-class vehicles, among other things. The settlement was initially estimated to be worth at least...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS