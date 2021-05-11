Iowa County Board Loses Bid To Block Cell Tower Sites

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A zoning board in Iowa's rural Madison County cannot block a wireless tower builder from developing two cellular sites, a federal judge has ruled after finding that the board failed to explain its reasons for the adverse decision in writing. Cloud 1 Services LLC plans to build two 300-foot towers on 100-by-100-foot lease areas known as the Macksburg and Winterset sites, but it claims it has been stymied by the county Board of Adjustment's refusal to issue special use permits for the farmland-zoned parcels. Some residents have voiced opposition to the towers. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger on Monday ordered...

