Hartford Wants Out From Ill. Toxic Emissions Suit Coverage

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Hartford Fire Insurance Co. is suing medical supplier Medline Industries in Illinois federal court, arguing that it doesn't need to defend a putative class action alleging the supplier released a toxic chemical into the air in two cities north of Chicago. Hartford on Monday said pollution exclusions in the policy it issued to Medline precluded coverage for the proposed class action, which is accusing the company of emitting the cancer-causing ethylene oxide in the village of Gurnee and city of Waukegan. Federal and state regulators have sought stricter emissions guidelines for the chemical in the last year, while courts are hearing...

