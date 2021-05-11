Real Estate Rumors: Morgan, Chetrit, Wells Fargo

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Morgan Group Development is hoping to purchase a Miami property from The Evangel Church International and is also seeking to rezone the property in order to build an apartment complex, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The developer is hoping to buy 8.14 acres at 590 N.W. 159th St. where a 13,836-square-foot church currently sits, and Morgan is hoping to get permission to build as many as 236 apartment units at the site, the journal reported. Maxim Capital Group has loaned $62.5 million to The Chetrit Group for a Miami Beach hotel redevelopment project, The Real Deal reported Tuesday, citing...

