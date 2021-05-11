Ginkgo Bioworks Valued At $15B In SPAC Deal Led By 3 Firms

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 8:44 AM EDT) -- Ginkgo Bioworks will hit the public markets at a pre-money valuation of $15 billion by merging with a special purpose acquisition vehicle backed by former Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and CBS executives, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal built by Latham, Wachtell and White & Case. The agreement sees Boston, Massachusetts-based Ginkgo Bioworks merging with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. and becoming a single, publicly traded entity, according to a statement. As a result of the transaction, Soaring Eagle will change its name to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. and its jurisdiction of formation to Delaware. The transaction is co-sponsored by Eagle Equity Partners...

