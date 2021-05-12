Sens. Seek To Tighten Online Privacy Protections For Kids

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A new bipartisan bill aims to update privacy protections for children by expanding existing law to include some teenagers and further restrict companies' collection of minors' personal information. Sens. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., on Tuesday introduced the Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act of 2021, which would expand the original Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, passed in 2000, to increase the age of protected children from 13 to 16. It would also create a so-called Digital Marketing Bill of Rights for Teens that would prevent the collection of any data if an online service is directed toward...

