SBA Judge Revokes Ruling That Vet Lacked Small Biz Control

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Hearings and Appeals judge has found that a veteran had sufficient control over a real estate firm, reconsidering his earlier decision requiring the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to cancel a lease awarded to the company. Zachariah Gore, the majority owner of Purple Heart Heroes LLC, had sufficient leadership and property management experience and the ability to exercise independent business judgment, showing that he did control the company, Administrative Judge Christopher Holleman said on Monday, overturning his March 4 decision. "Though the description of Mr. Gore's experience before working for Petitioner lacks clarity, Petitioner...

