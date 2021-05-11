Judge Calls Facebook's Bid To Toss Enforcer Cases 'Serious'

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The D.C. district court judge overseeing antitrust suits against Facebook from state and federal enforcers said Tuesday that it's too early to discuss discovery, especially since the social media giant raised "serious challenges" to the cases with its dismissal bids. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg issued brief orders in both cases Tuesday denying requests for early discovery discussions from the Federal Trade Commission and a contingent of state-level attorneys general accusing Facebook of monopolizing the country's social networking market. The identical orders said that Facebook has raised "a number of serious challenges" to the cases in its motions to dismiss...

