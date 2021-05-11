Hindu Org. Accused Of 'Shocking' Labor Abuses At NJ Temple

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Hindu organization was hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday by Indian nationals who claim that religious leaders forced them into manual labor at a New Jersey temple, resulting in one death and rendering the rest captive under threats of violence. In a federal court complaint lodging collective and class claims, the plaintiffs say they spent years under control of Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Inc., or BAPS, and its affiliates and leaders after being recruited from India under the guise of being religious "volunteers" for the construction of a house of worship in the Mercer County town of Robbinsville....

