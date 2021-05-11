Instacart Settles Fired Worker's FMLA Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Instacart has settled claims brought by a former employee that the grocery delivery company violated federal law by barring her and other employees from taking paid time off in conjunction with medical leave, the parties said Tuesday in a filing in Georgia federal court. In a notice, Instacart and Nieves Lopez told the court they had reached a settlement agreement in principle following mediation and asked the court to stay the Family and Medical Leave Act proposed class action. "Once the settlement agreement has been executed and the conditions of the agreement have been satisfied, plaintiff Lopez will file the appropriate...

