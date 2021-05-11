DC Circ. Wary Of Calif. Tribe's Bid To Join DOI Casino Fight

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge on Tuesday leveled skepticism toward the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation's request to allow it to intervene in the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians' suit over the federal government's rejection of a casino plan, questioning the Northern California tribe's "legally protected interest" in the matter. Yocha Dehe has twice unsuccessfully tried to join a D.C. federal court suit to fight alongside the U.S. Department of the Interior against the nearby Scotts Valley Band, which initiated the case in 2019 after the DOI rejected the tribe's proposal to offer gaming at a site in Vallejo, California, down the highway...

