CBS Sports Settles Ex-Employee's Retaliatory Firing Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 11:23 AM EDT) -- CBS Corp. has reached a settlement to end a Black female former sports producer's lawsuit alleging she was fired in retaliation for filing a discrimination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to Tuesday filings in New York federal court. In a brief notice, CBS and former manager of sports production services Lynda Mauze told U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie that they reached a settlement during a recent mediation session. No details about the terms of the settlement have yet been filed, and counsel for the parties did not respond to requests for additional information. Mauze filed suit in 2015...

