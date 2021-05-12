Judge Ends Discovery War In Baylor Sexual Assault Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge Tuesday chided Baylor University for "disproportionately" fixating on discovery in a Title IX suit challenging its response to sexual assault reports, saying it's "far past time" to move on from a years-long document production battle and go to trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew W. Austin's order followed a May 7 hearing to resolve the remaining issues in a privilege dispute over an investigation conducted by the law firm now known as Troutman Pepper, which has spanned almost the entirety of the five-year-old court case. "The court has written and spoken at length regarding the manner in which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS