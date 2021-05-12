Buyback Padded Founders' Pockets, Travel Co. Workers Say

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of World Travel Inc. employees has accused Prudent Fiduciary Services and its owner of overpaying for a $200 million stock buyback from the company's founders by saddling the employee ownership plan with "tens of millions" of dollars in debt. The complaint, filed by employees of the travel agency on Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court, claims plan manager Prudent and owner Miguel Paredes mishandled a 2017 stock buyback by allowing three stockholders, World Travel founders James A. Wells, James R. Wells and Richard G. Wells, to sell their shares back to Prudent at above market value while retaining control...

