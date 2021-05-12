Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Buyback Padded Founders' Pockets, Travel Co. Workers Say

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of World Travel Inc. employees has accused Prudent Fiduciary Services and its owner of overpaying for a $200 million stock buyback from the company's founders by saddling the employee ownership plan with "tens of millions" of dollars in debt.

The complaint, filed by employees of the travel agency on Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court, claims plan manager Prudent and owner Miguel Paredes mishandled a 2017 stock buyback by allowing three stockholders, World Travel founders James A. Wells, James R. Wells and Richard G. Wells, to sell their shares back to Prudent at above market value while retaining control...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!