Toyota Can't Duck Claims Soy-Coated Wiring Attracted Rats

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 12:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't let Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc. escape for a second time a proposed class action alleging that its switch to a soy-based covering for wires in its vehicles attracted rats, saying the court is bound by the Ninth Circuit's findings in the case. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney on Tuesday declined to disturb the appeals court's ruling, saying under the law of the case doctrine, a district court is precluded from reconsidering an issue that has been decided by the same court, or a higher court. In this case, that means the district court will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS