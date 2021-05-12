House Reps Renew Bipartisan Pipeline Cybersecurity Push

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- In the wake of a ransomware attack that temporarily forced the nation's largest fuel pipeline system offline, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers reintroduced multiple bills aimed at staving off similar attacks on critical energy infrastructure in the future. Reps. Fred Upton, R-Mich., and Bobby Rush, D-Ill., on Tuesday reintroduced the Pipeline and LNG Facility Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, which would give the U.S. Department of Energy more power to respond to physical and cybersecurity threats affecting domestic pipeline and liquefied natural gas facilities, according to a statement put out by the House Energy and Commerce Committee. That same day, Rush partnered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS