Calif. Court Mostly Denies Bid For Tesla Plant Worker Data

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Tesla contractor has mostly escaped whistleblowers' demands for visa records identifying allegedly trafficked migrant workers, after a California federal judge ruled that the company wasn't required to turn over everything in its possession under a settlement agreement. Gregor Lesnik and Stjepan Papes, the whistleblower employees who accused Tesla and general contractor Eisenmann Corp. of using trafficked Eastern European workers at a California automotive factory, had sought information under a January 2020 agreement that resolved human trafficking claims and required Eisenmann to release documents that could identify the migrant workers. But U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said that the whistleblowers' request...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS