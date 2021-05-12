NJ Justices Pump Brakes On County Worker's Retaliation Trial

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A split New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a lower court must reevaluate an ex-Cape May County worker's state law whistleblower claim relating to the county's handling of Capehart & Scatchard PA's bid for a public contract, toppling an intermediate appeals court's order that would have sent the case directly to trial. A five-judge majority reasoned that Kim Allen's claim wasn't ready for trial yet because a Superior Court judge dismissed it before Allen specified the Conscientious Employee Protection Act provision on which it was premised. Allen alleged her employment wasn't renewed because of her concerns that a co-worker —...

