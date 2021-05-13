Injured Couple Says They Had Right To Intervene In AIG Fight

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A couple injured in a zip line accident during a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shore excursion told the Eleventh Circuit Thursday that they should have been allowed to intervene in a suit between the zip line company and its insurer AIG over whether the dispute should have been arbitrated. Stephen Marino, who represents quadriplegic Lynn McCullough and her husband, told an Eleventh Circuit panel that the district court judge erred when he did not allow them, as holders of a $66.5 million judgment, to represent their interests in the dispute between Rain Forest Adventures Ltd. and an AIG Hong Kong affiliate....

