BMW Germany Can't Duck Emissions Suit, But Bosch Can

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday kept alive claims against BMW's German parent company in a proposed class action alleging BMW collaborated with car parts maker Bosch to rig certain vehicles with emissions-cheating software but allowed Bosch's German parent company to escape the litigation. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty questioned BMW AG's attempt to duck out of the litigation by distancing itself from its New Jersey-based North American unit, BMW of North America. He noted that the German car manufacturer considers the U.S. market a major part of its global business and that it had a significant relationship with BMW...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS