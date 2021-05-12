Repubs Say Admin. Made False Claims About Border Wall Halt

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Republican lawmakers on Wednesday said the Biden administration has made repeated false claims about the legality and status of its halt in border wall construction, urging the U.S. Government Accountability Office to take those issues into account as it reviews the pause. Since a group of 112 GOP lawmakers asked the GAO in March to review the legality of President Joe Biden's January halt to construction of the southern border wall, the administration has made a number of misleading or false claims about the nature and extent of that pause, the lawmakers said in a letter to GAO Comptroller General Gene...

