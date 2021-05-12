Big Tech Critic Lina Khan Clears Senate Panel For FTC Seat

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday approved the nomination of progressive academic and Big Tech adversary Lina Khan to the Federal Trade Commission, bringing the agency one step closer to a Democratic majority. Khan cleared the Senate Commerce Committee in a voice vote but with four Republicans on record against, following concerns she would push for policies that overreach the FTC's authority. Wednesday's action tees up her nomination for a Senate floor vote. President Joe Biden named Khan, an associate professor at Columbia Law School, to the open FTC seat on March 22. She would become the third Democratic appointee, alongside...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS