Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Trafficking Trial Set For November

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday set a November trial date for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, on sex trafficking charges.

U.S District Judge Alison Nathan set a Nov. 29 trial date for Maxwell, subject to pandemic-related protocols, over her alleged conspiracy with Epstein to entice minors to engage in illegal sex acts.

The British socialite has been held without bail since her arrest last year.

Federal prosecutors in an April superseding indictment claim that she groomed a girl by sending her gifts of lingerie and paying her hundreds of dollars in cash. Maxwell is...

