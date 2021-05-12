Ad Agency Wants To Revive Beef With NRA After Ch. 11 Toss

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association's former advertising agency asked a Texas federal court on Wednesday to lift a stay on its defamation counterclaim against the group, lodging the request one day after a Texas bankruptcy judge tossed the NRA's Chapter 11 case. The NRA and Ackerman McQueen Inc. have been duking it out since September 2019, when the NRA accused the agency of promoting the "failed" NRA-TV network as a client success and using copyrighted NRA material without permission. Ackerman McQueen then lodged counterclaims, saying it was defamed by the NRA after one of its outside attorneys released information to The New...

