J&J Faults Doctor's Affidavits In Ga. Suits Over Cancer Deaths

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson urged a Georgia appeals court Wednesday to dismiss two nearly identical suits alleging its talcum powder products caused women's fatal ovarian cancer, saying a doctor failed in his affidavits to rule out other causes. The cases brought by the husbands of Irene Shiver and Catherine Shrodes failed the prima facie evidence requirements of Georgia's Asbestos and Silica Claims Act, counsel for Johnson & Johnson argued before a three-judge Court of Appeals panel. The New Jersey-based company and its subsidiary Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. want denials of their motions to dismiss the two suits reversed. They said more...

