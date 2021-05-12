7th Circ. Denies Rehearing Of Lead Paint Award Reversal

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The full Seventh Circuit won't reconsider its reversal of a $6 million verdict against The Sherwin-Williams Co. and two other paint makers over claims that they sold lead-based paint that caused brain damage to three men as youths. Those men — Cesar Sifuentes, Glenn Burton Jr. and Ravon Owens — argued in a petition for an en banc rehearing last month that a three-judge panel's verdict reversal "rewrites the script" and "creates new and significant legal hurdles" for not just their risk-contribution case, but also for more than 150 similar cases pending against Sherwin-Williams and fellow defendants DuPont Co. and Armstrong...

