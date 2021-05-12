Senate Panel Greenlights TikTok Ban For Federal Devices

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee unanimously passed a bill that aims to prevent federal employees from downloading the controversial app TikTok onto government devices, according to a Wednesday statement from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., a sponsor of the bill. According to Hawley, the app that's wildly popular among teens actually tracks intimate user details and transmits vast troves of user information back to China, including message data, search history, keystrokes and location data. TikTok is made by Chinese technology company ByteDance Ltd. "This should not be a partisan issue and I'm glad to see my colleagues in the...

