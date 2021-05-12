Amazon 'Annihilated' Evidence In Patent Suit, Tech Cos. Say

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Amazon has admitted it systematically "annihilated" all evidence over the first six years of a Texas federal court suit accusing the online retail giant of infringing networking patents, the tech companies suing it claimed Wednesday in a bid for sanctions. Starting around the time Via Vadis LLC and AC Technologies SA sued Amazon.com Inc. and others in August 2014 through October 2020, Amazon "intentionally and continuously" destroyed all evidence of its use of the BitTorrent protocol in question, the companies alleged. "These documents were not destroyed due to mistake or neglect, such as a crashed hard drive, fire, flood or natural...

