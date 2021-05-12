Texas Can't Defend DeVos' Sexual Assault Rule

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Texas can't intervene in a lawsuit challenging rules implemented by the U.S. Department of Education and its former secretary, Betsy DeVos, that limit schools' responsibility to investigate sexual harassment claims under Title IX, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Wednesday. In a text-only order, U.S. District Judge William G. Young denied Texas' April motion to intervene in the case after saying it can't trust the Biden administration to defend the controversial rules, saying the motion came too late and doesn't have any merit. "Motion is denied as untimely and without merit," according to the docket entry. "The likelihood of internal review by...

