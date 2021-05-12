MLS Says Player Must Return From Saudi Arabia Under CBA

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Major League Soccer filed a petition Wednesday asking a Manhattan federal judge to enforce its arbitration win against a former New York Red Bulls player who it accused of abandoning his union-negotiated contract to play in Saudi Arabia's league. According to MLS, an arbitrator ruled in April that Paraguayan soccer player Alejandro Romero Gamarra, known as "Kaku," was required under his standard player agreement to play for the Red Bulls through the end of 2021. The SPA is part of a collective bargaining agreement between the MLS and its players union, the Major League Soccer Players Association, according to the lawsuit....

