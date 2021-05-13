Haaland Urges High Court Not To Review North Fork Casino

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny two California card rooms' petition challenging a Ninth Circuit ruling that affirmed approval of the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians' off-reservation casino. The card rooms — operated by Club One Casino Inc. and GLCR Inc. — neighbor the proposed casino, which is slated for land that was taken into trust for the tribe, and they argue that approval violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act since the land was still considered under state jurisdiction. A California federal court and the Ninth Circuit both rejected their claims, so the...

