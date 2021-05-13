ADR Firm Says Discovery Law Applies For Private Arbitrations

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Alternative dispute resolution provider FedArb has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that private commercial arbitrations outside the U.S. qualify for discovery within the country, saying the idea that private and state-sponsored tribunals are different is "illusory." The high court is currently grappling with a circuit split over whether private tribunals qualify for arbitration, since aerospace component parts maker Servotronics Inc. filed discovery requests under various appellate court jurisdictions that yielded opposite results. Federal Arbitration Inc. wrote in its Wednesday amicus brief that all arbitrations "are in fact 'state sponsored'" including the Servotronics case, and argued that U.S. Code 1782,...

