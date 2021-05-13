Real Estate Rumors: Katz, Nimbus, Shoma

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- An entity led by Raanan Katz, who is part owner of the Miami Heat basketball team, has picked up a West Palm Beach, Florida, retail building for $12.05 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for 1880 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., a 45,863-square-foot building that's anchored by Best Buy, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Norman Buhrmaster, according to the report. Kitchen space provider Nimbus has inked a deal to lease 9,512 square feet in downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The deal is for space on the ground floor of 100 Willoughby...

