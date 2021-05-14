Pipeline Ransomware Attack Could Raise Cyber Insurance Bar

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline Co., the latest high-profile example of a growing threat, may make it tougher for companies to negotiate cyber insurance policies without first bolstering their technological defenses, experts said. The attack by hackers caused Colonial Pipeline to temporarily halt fuel operations extending from Texas to New Jersey and took down aspects of the company's IT systems. The incident has renewed interest in cyber insurance policies, even as insurers raise the bar for policyholders to qualify for coverage, legal experts told Law360. Robert Jacques of Cooley LLP, who primarily represents policyholders, said the broad and very public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS