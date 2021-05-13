Biden Admin. Kills 'Unnecessary' Trump Cost-Benefit Rule

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Thursday took steps to kill a Trump-era Clean Air Act requirement that every new rulemaking clearly explain the underlying cost-benefit analysis, which U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan called unnecessary and misguided. The EPA issued an interim final rule to rescind the previous administration's rule, which was also known as the cost-benefit rule and was derided by environmentalists who said it weakened consideration for ancillary or indirect benefits, upon which the Obama administration relied heavily in some of its environmental rules. Regan said in a statement that the interim rule illustrated the Biden administration's commitment to science...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS