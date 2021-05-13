Allstate Workers Fight Insurer's Bid To Ditch ERISA Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of current and former Allstate employees say the insurer can't ditch their claims they lost more than $70 million in retirement savings due to plan mismanagement, arguing an "extensive body" of federal labor law protects their right to sue. Seven past and present Allstate Corp. employees urged an Illinois federal court Wednesday to reject a motion for dismissal from the company and the committees tasked with administering and making investment decisions for its profit-sharing retirement plan. The plan participants said the company incorrectly claims they needed to exhaust all potential administrative remedies prior to launching the suit when...

