DC Circ. Won't Stay Dakota Access Pipeline Permit Ruling

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Thursday refused to put on hold its ruling backing a lower court decision to wipe out an Army Corps of Engineers easement for the controversial Dakota Access pipeline as the pipeline's owners plan a U.S. Supreme Court appeal. In a one-page order, the D.C. Circuit panel denied Dakota Access LLC's bid to stay the mandate of its January decision to uphold vacating the Army Corps' easement for the pipeline. The company asked the appeals court for the pause in late April, arguing it was likely to succeed in its Supreme Court appeal of the ruling. The request...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS