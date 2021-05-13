Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Won't Stay Dakota Access Pipeline Permit Ruling

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Thursday refused to put on hold its ruling backing a lower court decision to wipe out an Army Corps of Engineers easement for the controversial Dakota Access pipeline as the pipeline's owners plan a U.S. Supreme Court appeal.

In a one-page order, the D.C. Circuit panel denied Dakota Access LLC's bid to stay the mandate of its January decision to uphold vacating the Army Corps' easement for the pipeline. The company asked the appeals court for the pause in late April, arguing it was likely to succeed in its Supreme Court appeal of the ruling. The request...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!