State Dept. Wants Challenge To $23B UAE Arms Sale Tossed

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State has urged a D.C. federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit over its approval of $23.4 billion in proposed arms sales to the United Arab Emirates, saying the groups challenging the authorization lacked the legal standing to sue. The New York Center for Foreign Policy Affairs and other plaintiffs cannot show any clear injury from the State Department's authorization of the sales, and foreign arms sales inherently involve political issues that should put them outside court review anyway, the department said in its motion to dismiss on Wednesday. "Through this lawsuit, plaintiffs now ask the court to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS