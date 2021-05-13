State Street To Pay $115M After Fed's $290M Overbilling Probe

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- State Street Corp. has admitted it ripped customers off by $290 million with hidden bank fees, and it has agreed to pay a $115 million criminal penalty to resolve a long-running investigation into those practices, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. State Street entered into a deferred prosecution agreement related to a criminal information charging the Boston-based bank with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the DOJ said in Massachusetts federal court filings. The nearly two-decade-long practice of ripping off its customers is the most recent in a string of claims against the bank that has resulted in...

