Shipbuilding Worker Wants Wage Suit Back In Calif. Court

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A proposed wage and hour class action against a General Dynamics shipbuilding unit should return to California state court because the wage claims revolve around state law and there is no federal preemption, a former worker argued in a federal court filing. In a motion Thursday, former worker Drew Martinez argued that his wage claims against National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., or NASSCO, belong in California state court, where he had initially filed the suit, because the claims don't require interpretation of a collective bargaining agreement. Therefore, he said, they don't trigger a Labor Management Relations Act preemption. "Defendant has failed to establish federal...

