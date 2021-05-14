Clinician Staffing Co. To Take OT Math Case To Supreme Court

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A health care staffing company plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that it must factor per diem payments into overtime calculations for traveling clinicians, the company said in an appellate court filing. In a motion Thursday, AMN Services LLC asked the Ninth Circuit to delay the effective date of a February ruling while the company asks the Supreme Court to review whether payments to cover clinicians' travel expenses should count toward overtime, requiring an interpretation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. "The Supreme Court has expressed considerable interest in reviewing, and even a willingness...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS