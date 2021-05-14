Firm Beats Bid To Revive Suit Over Failed EB-5 Project

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A woman cannot represent a putative class of investors allegedly wronged by Wolfsdorf Rosenthal LLP's work on a failed health center project under the EB-5 visa program because she never retained the firm, a California state appeals court has determined. A California trial court got it right when it tossed the case and held that Zhao Hui Shi could not represent a putative class of investors seeking to sue Wolfsdorf Rosenthal for legal malpractice, as the firm never owed her any duty of care, according to Thursday's opinion by a three-judge panel of the Second Appellate District. Shi argued she initially...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS