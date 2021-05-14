Chevron, Contractor End Suit Over $41M Aussie Jetty Award

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Chevron and a contractor that sued it after allegedly being shortchanged for work on a 1.3-mile long natural gas jetty off the Western Australia coast have ended the suit, weeks after a more than $40 million arbitral decision was issued. CPB Contractors Pty. Ltd. and the oil and gas giant told a California federal court on Thursday in separate filings that they were ending the suit, just shy of a month after an Australian arbitration panel issued a final award on April 20. That award gave the contractor a sliver of the $1.4 billion it originally sought — a net $41.2...

